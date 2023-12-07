Tanzania heavy rains, landslides kill over 65 people

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced on Tuesday that the toll from landslides and flooding in northern Tanzania resulting from heavy rainfall has claimed the lives of at least 65 individuals.



This revised figure contrasts with the initial report provided by regional officials a day earlier, who stated a death toll of 68.



The intense and prolonged rainfall during the weekend led to catastrophic consequences in the hillside town of Katesh, situated approximately 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of the capital city, Dodoma.



The torrential downpours caused the washing away of vehicles and the collapse of buildings in the area.



“Two more bodies were found in the ongoing search and now the death toll has reached 65,” declared Majaliwa.



Television broadcasts displayed images revealing the aftermath of the disaster, with debris from houses, including furniture, scattered across the streets.



The extensive damage included disruptions to key roads, power lines, and communication networks in the affected areas. As a result of the landslides, approximately 5,600 individuals have been displaced, according to Mobhare Matinyi, a spokesperson for the government.

