Oscar-winning actress gets disregarded due to Israel remarks

(MENAFN) In a recent turn of events, Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon has found herself at the center of controversy and professional repercussions following her participation in a pro-Palestine rally in New York last weekend. Confirming the decision, a spokesperson for United Talent Agency (UTA) announced that the agency has severed ties with the renowned actress due to her comments critical of Israel and her social media posts sharing the views of Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza.



During the rally, Sarandon drew criticism for her statement, stating, "There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country." Her remarks have sparked controversy, with some expressing concern over the framing of her message.



In response to the decision to part ways with Sarandon, UTA clarified its stance in a statement to Deadline on Tuesday. The agency expressed that it would no longer represent the actress, marking a significant professional consequence for Sarandon in the wake of her comments.



Sarandon's remarks also extended to thanking "the Jewish community who’s come out to have our backs," emphasizing a sense of unity in her perspective. However, the fallout from her statements raises questions about the intersection of celebrity activism, political opinions, and the potential impact on professional relationships within the entertainment industry.



This incident adds to a series of controversies within the entertainment world related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Last month, a high-ranking official at the CAA talent agency, Maha Dakhil, resigned after suggesting on social media that Israel was committing "genocide."



Despite later deleting the post and acknowledging a mistake, the incident highlighted the challenges faced by individuals in the industry when expressing opinions on sensitive geopolitical issues.



As debates surrounding freedom of speech, activism, and the consequences of public statements intensify, Sarandon's case stands as a recent example of the complexities that celebrities navigate when engaging in political discourse, especially on matters as contentious as the Israel-Palestine conflict.



