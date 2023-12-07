Azerbaijan And UK Hold Promising Discussions On Energy - Malcolm Offord

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Indeed, energy
talks turned out to be far productive, said UK Parliamentary Under
Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm
Offord, Trend reports.
Offord said this during the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission
on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and
the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern
Ireland, which started today in Baku.
"Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom are energy-producing
countries on their way to net zero emissions." The globe recently
reaffirmed the need to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 at the
28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP28). As a result, we have active projects
underway in both the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan to successfully
complete the energy shift," he said.
Offord emphasized that the sides discussed the overall climate
change situation as well as the importance of education and
training young people to learn the skills needed for a modern
economy.
In addition, he said, the topic of the impact of digital
technologies in Azerbaijan and the UK on health and education
systems was touched upon.
"It was a very productive discussion. We have many goals to
achieve over the next 12 months," he added.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in
the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.
