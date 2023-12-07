Azerbaijan And UK Hold Promising Discussions On Energy - Malcolm Offord

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Indeed, energy talks turned out to be far productive, said UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord, Trend reports.

Offord said this during the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which started today in Baku.

"Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom are energy-producing countries on their way to net zero emissions." The globe recently reaffirmed the need to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). As a result, we have active projects underway in both the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan to successfully complete the energy shift," he said.

Offord emphasized that the sides discussed the overall climate change situation as well as the importance of education and training young people to learn the skills needed for a modern economy.

In addition, he said, the topic of the impact of digital technologies in Azerbaijan and the UK on health and education systems was touched upon.

"It was a very productive discussion. We have many goals to achieve over the next 12 months," he added.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.

