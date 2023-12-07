'Crazy Rich' Chinese Making Headaches For Singapore

(MENAFN- Asia Times) SINGAPORE –

Deng Xiaoping, China's former liberalizing premier who opened the once-closed nation to the outside world, once famously quipped that“if you open the window for fresh air, you have to expect some flies to blow in.”

It's a maxim proving true in Singapore as the city-state welcomes a growing number of footloose, high-net-worth Chinese only to discover that not all of their capital is clean.

For China, 2023 was supposed to be a year of economic revival.

Instead, Asia's biggest economy has seen its biggest capital flight in years, an outflux pushing wealthy Chinese nationals to Singapore as an emigration safe haven amid sluggish growth, a regulatory crackdown on private enterprise and ever-expanding societal controls at home.



The inrush of Chinese money is being keenly felt in Singapore, regarded as the so-called“Switzerland of Asia” for its political neutrality and open banking facilities. High-net-worth individuals from mainland China and Hong Kong are believed to have contributed to record capital inflows into the city-state in the past two years.

That, in turn, has contributed to soaring property and rental prices that helped drive inflation to a 14-year high earlier this year. Meanwhile, anecdotes and images of“crazy rich” Chinese emigres flaunting their wealth in tough times have gone viral, with the outward displays of affluence rubbing many in Singapore the wrong way.

“It should not surprise us if Singaporeans are concerned and perceive their city-state is becoming a playground for the rich and feeling increasingly priced out,” said Eugene Tan, a political analyst and law professor at Singapore Management University (SMU), told Asia Times.“Political pressure on the government to address perceived inequality is clearly there.”

Indeed, Chinese capital inflows have become a politically sensitive issue, all the more so after local authorities arrested and charged 10 Chinese nationals in August for a range of crimes including money laundering linked to illicit proceeds from scams and illegal gambling.

Some S$2.8 billion (US$2 billion) in cash and other assets have so far been frozen or confiscated in the case. Among the accused are members of prestigious local golf clubs and donors to local charities who opted to emigrate and set up new businesses in Singapore.

One or more of those facing charges reportedly

have links

to single family offices set up by the ultra-rich to manage their money and investments and which previously were given tax incentives by the central bank.

This small Southeast Asian nation of 5.9 million has for decades provided banking and investment management services to wealthy individuals with the allure of low-income tax rates, zero levies on capital gains or inheritances, strong financial privacy laws

and generous incentives for multinational firms to establish corporate headquarters.

Investors can also become permanent residents, though the minimum threshold for investment was raised considerably in March from a previous requirement of a S$2.5 million ($1.8 million) investment in a local business entity, fund or family office to at least S$10 million ($7.4 million). Around 200 people were granted PR through such investments from 2020 to 2022.

Wealthy mainland Chinese flaunt their lifestyles in a local Straits Times profile. Image: Twitter Screengrab / Straits Times

Geography and culture are also a draw for wealthy mainland Chinese looking for an exit strategy. Around 70% of Singapore's population is ethnic Chinese, with Mandarin serving as one of the city-state's widely spoken official languages. Popular provincial Chinese cuisines have also proliferated as more mainland Chinese work and emigrate to Singapore.