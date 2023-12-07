Iran’s foreign minister calls on Egypt to unconditionally open of Rafah crossing

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian advocated for the unconditional opening of Egypt's Rafah crossing to facilitate the movement of residents in the Gaza Strip.



He emphasized the importance of easing access through the crossing as part of broader efforts to address the humanitarian situation in the region.



"It is highly expected that the highest authorities in Egypt will open the Rafah crossing unconditionally to send medicine, food and fuel to the entire Gaza Strip," Amir-Abdollahian stated in a post on social media.



"Today, the eyes of the women and children of Gaza are on the Rafah crossing, and they are without water, medicine, or food, and they are awaiting Egypt’s decisive decision in this regard," he added.



Since October 7, a reported total of 16,248 Palestinians have lost their lives, and over 43,616 individuals have sustained injuries as a result of continuous air and ground attacks on the enclave. These hostilities were triggered by a cross-border attack initiated by Hamas.

MENAFN07122023000045015839ID1107551745