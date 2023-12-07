Minister Parviz Shahbazov Discloses Volume Of Azerbaijan-UK Trade Turnover

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Trade turnover
between Azerbaijan and the UK reached $734 million from January
through October 2023, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz
Shahbazov said at the VI meeting of the Joint Commission on
Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, Trend reports.
“The UK is one of Azerbaijan's main trading partners. In 2022,
trade turnover between our countries amounted to $1 billion,
increasing by 55.1 percent compared to 2021. The main imports from
the UK include equipment, vehicles, ferrous metals, pharmaceuticals
and chemical products, while Azerbaijani exports to the UK - crude
oil, fertilizers and various equipment,” he noted.
The VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation
between Azerbaijan and the UK has kicked off in Baku.
The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the
two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare,
infrastructure, information and communication technologies,
cybersecurity, digital economy and other fields.
The commission is co-chaired by Shahbazov and UK Minister of
State for Exports Malcolm Offord.
