Kai's Songbird Elevates The Nanyang Tradition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Overlooking the Porto Arabia harbor, glistens Kai's Songbird, a soaring Nanyang cuisine restaurant, the brainchild of Bernard Yeoh, also founder of Kai Mayfair, London's coveted Michelin starred restaurant. The resplendent restaurant located in the exclusive Corinthia Yacht Club, boasts dazzling interiors and plush furnishings that impress on sight, creating a spellbinding effect that carries over to the sprawling terrace overlooking resting yachts.

The menu truly highlights the restaurant's unique appeal, combining authenticity with culinary ingenuity to create the gastronomical mark that defines the restaurant. Nanyang refers to China's Southern Seas, a tropical region blessed with an incredible diversity of spices, cultures, and cooking techniques.

Kai's Songbird promotes its 'liberated Nanyang' philosophy through a host of signatures that will no doubt leave an everlasting impression. The menu highlights various rich starters and mains options that cover all varying tastes. The Pecking Duck salad and the Wasabi Prawns, are exceptional highlights for starters. Other notable starter highlights include the chili lobster bao sliders, which is an excellent delight.

The menu's indisputable stars are without a doubt, the incredibly succulent black pepper beef, and the London aromatic crispy duck which create an explosion of flavors that delight your culinary senses.

Desert offerings are also another highlight at Kai's Somgbird, like the Chocolate Does Grow on Trees, which exquisitely features Valrhona chocolate fondant, sesame macaroon 'caps', hazelnuts, praline ice-cream, and chestnut paste.

Kai's Songbird also provides an incredibly attentive and intuitive service which will leave you more enamored and will no doubt entice you to visit this wonderful and incredibly stylish haunt again an” again.