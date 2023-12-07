Azerbaijan And UK To Sign Partnership And Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom will sign a partnership and cooperation agreement soon, said Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the UK and Northern Ireland.

He noted that this agreement should become a fundamental document for further deepening of bilateral dialog and cooperation.

"More than 30 representatives from 25 government agencies are participating in today's meeting of great interest and importance for our current and future bilateral cooperation. The Intergovernmental Commission plays an important role in advancing our ever-important political, economic, and humanitarian relations," Shahbazov said.

"The dialogue, in addition to strengthening our ongoing cooperation, will open up new opportunities based on the interests of our countries. It is particularly gratifying that our mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, economic, energy, and humanitarian spheres has been consistently and continuously enriched and strengthened by new opportunities. The documents signed between our countries create a favorable political and legal basis for the progressive development of our relations, and official visits and meetings further strengthen this cooperation," he said.

The VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the UK and Northern Ireland has kicked off in Baku today.

The meeting will discuss cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital economy, and other areas.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Minister of State for Exports Malcolm Offord.

