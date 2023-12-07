Azerbaijan And UK To Sign Partnership And Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan and
the United Kingdom will sign a partnership and cooperation
agreement soon, said Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz
Shahbazov, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the meeting of the Joint Commission on
Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Government of the UK and Northern Ireland.
He noted that this agreement should become a fundamental
document for further deepening of bilateral dialog and
cooperation.
"More than 30 representatives from 25 government agencies are
participating in today's meeting of great interest and importance
for our current and future bilateral cooperation. The
Intergovernmental Commission plays an important role in advancing
our ever-important political, economic, and humanitarian
relations," Shahbazov said.
"The dialogue, in addition to strengthening our ongoing
cooperation, will open up new opportunities based on the interests
of our countries. It is particularly gratifying that our mutually
beneficial cooperation in the political, economic, energy, and
humanitarian spheres has been consistently and continuously
enriched and strengthened by new opportunities. The documents
signed between our countries create a favorable political and legal
basis for the progressive development of our relations, and
official visits and meetings further strengthen this cooperation,"
he said.
The VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation
between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Government of the UK and Northern Ireland has kicked off in Baku
today.
The meeting will discuss cooperation between the two countries
in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure,
information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital
economy, and other areas.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov and UK Minister of State for Exports Malcolm
Offord.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107551487
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.