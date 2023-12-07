Azerbaijan Plays Crucial Role In Providing Energy Sources For South-Eastern Europe - Malcolm Offord

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan plays
an important role in providing energy sources for South-Eastern
Europe, said UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exports
Malcolm Offord, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a meeting of the Joint Commission on
Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK.
"I am pleased to hear of positive steps to build investor
confidence in other areas since the fifth meeting of the Commission
in May this year. Intergovernmental working groups on customs and
tax issues have helped make bilateral trade and investment
smoother, faster and more transparent. Now it is time to take our
trade relations to the next level by removing the barriers that
hamper our economies, not least in the field of renewable energy,"
he said.
Azerbaijan started supplying gas to Europe through the Southern
Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. The country plans to export 12
billion cubic meters of gas to Europe through this route in
2023.
Azerbaijan and the EU signed a memorandum of cooperation in the
energy sector in July 2022, which envisages an increase in gas
supplies through the Southern Gas Corridor from 10 billion cubic
meters to 20 billion cubic meters per year by 2027.
The 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation
between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland started today
in Baku.
The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the
two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare,
infrastructure, information and communication technologies,
cybersecurity, digital economy and other fields.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in
the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.
