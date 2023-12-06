Siemens Energy To Supply Five New Substations In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Ministry of Electricity (MoE) of the Republic of Iraq has awarded Siemens Energy a contract to deliver five High Voltage Substations on a turnkey basis to address the increasing demand for power transmission in Iraq, providing power to around 2.5 million homes.

The government of Iraq is focusing on strengthening the nation's power infrastructure to address transmission bottlenecks and expand power supply to all of the country's governorates. This contract is part of the second phase of the Iraq Energy Agenda - Wave II agreement, which was signed in Berlin in January 2023 between Siemens Energy and the Ministry of Electricity of the Republic of Iraq.

The 400 kV substations will be installed in various cities across Iraq, including Baghdad, Diyala, Najaf, Karbala and Basra, each with a capacity of 1500MW. Work is expected to begin in early 2024.

Financing of the project will be provided in majority by the export credit agency Allianz Trade Trust , formerly known as Euler Hermes , in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Iraq.

H.E. Mr. Zeyad Ali Fadhil, Minister of Electricity Electricity of the Republic of Iraq, said:

"Energy is the foundation for growth and prosperity. We are very proud to continue our strong partnership with Siemens Energy on the Iraq. Energy Agenda-Wave II. We are confident that this project will strengthen the country's power grid and distribution network, while supporting our local industries."

Elyes San-Haji, Head of Grid Technology Hub Middle East, Siemens Energy, said:

"Delivering stable and secure energy is vital for the country to prosper. These substations will transmit electricity, strengthen the grid, and energize households, industry, and essential services across the country."

Siemens Energy will deliver the full solution for the substations, including engineering, procurement, and construction. The work involves producing and delivering state-of-the-art high voltage products such as gas-insulated switchgears for the main voltage levels 400kV and 132kV as well as transmission power transformers, each to carry 250MW power.

(Source: Siemens Energy)

