Zelensky: Fundamental That Every Russian Crime Be Investigated, See Fair Verdict

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is fundamental for Ukraine that every crime committed by Russian invaders be fully investigated and receive a legitimate and fair verdict.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said this in a video address , Ukrinform reports.

"It is fundamental for Ukraine that every crime committed by Russian invaders be fully investigated and receive a legitimate and fair procedural extension – up to the appropriate verdict. And our institutions, together with partners, are actively working to this end," the president emphasized.

In addition, he noted the ongoing work with American partners by Ukrainian law enforcement officials and Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted four Russian military servicemen for war crimes against an American who lived in Ukraine during the full-scale invasion. This was the first such case.