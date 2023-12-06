Egypt Eyes Waste-To-Energy Boost As Environment Minister Meets With Key Stakeholders

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, held a meeting in a bid to revamp investments in waste-to-energy (WtE) on Tuesday.

Convening representatives from the Ministries of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and Electricity and Renewable Energy, the minister spearheaded discussions on expediting this critical sector.

The meeting centered around amending key procedures related to the WtE electrical supply tariff outlined in Cabinet Resolution No. 41 of 2019. High-level attendees included Tarek Al-Arabi (CEO, Waste Management Regulatory Authority), Salah El-Din Riad (Assistant President, Echem Company), and representatives from the Ministries of Electricity and EGAS.

During the meeting, Fouad said that the discussions reviewed all the initial indicators for amending some procedures for the tariff for electrical power resulting from converting waste into energy. It also addressed the responsibilities of the parties involved in determining the proposed tariff, following the directives of the cabinet.

The Minister of Environment indicated that it was agreed between all concerned parties that a study would be conducted to determine those necessary procedures and be completed within 10 days in preparation for presenting them to the cabinet.

The legal framework for WtE tariff determination is enshrined in Article 25 of Law 202 of 2020. This law empowers the Ministry of Environment, alongside the Ministries of Electricity and Renewable Energy, and the Electricity Utility Regulatory and Consumer Protection Agency, to collaboratively determine the WtE electrical supply tariff.