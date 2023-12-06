Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev Holds Telephone Conversation With Kyrgyzstan President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 6, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a
telephone conversation with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his sincere
congratulations and good wishes to Sadyr Japarov on his birthday,
wishing him good health and success in his work as a supreme
state.
The President of Kyrgyzstan expressed his gratitude to President
Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.
The Head of State recalled with pleasure the meetings he had
with the President of Kyrgyzstan both in Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan
and noted that the discussions during the meetings gave an
important impetus to the expansion of friendly and brotherly
relations based on mutual trust and support, and the development of
strategic partnership.
During the telephone conversation, it was emphasized that
Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have successfully cooperated within the
framework of SPECA, the Organization of Turkic States and other
international organizations.
MENAFN06122023000195011045ID1107547691
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.