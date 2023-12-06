Azerbaijan And UK Discuss Future Directions Of Economic Cooperation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan and
the United Kingdom have discussed the current state and future
directions of economic cooperation, Trend reports.
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, Azerbaijani
Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with UK Minister of State
for Exports Malcolm Offord.
Jabbarov emphasized that the development of relations and
expansion of ties between the countries in various sectors of the
economy.
"Azerbaijan carries out effective trade and investment
cooperation with the UK. The United Kingdom is the largest investor
in our country," he said.
The British delegation was informed about measures and results
realized in the country in the field of the creation of renewable
energy sources, as well as cooperation initiatives in the field of
'green' energy. It was noted that SOCAR has made a voluntary
commitment to reduce the level of methane emissions, and the
importance of the working group established between the Ministry of
Economy of Azerbaijan and the British Chamber of Commerce in
expanding the economic partnership between the countries was
emphasized.
Offord emphasized the desire of the United Kingdom to further
develop trade and economic ties with Azerbaijan and pointed out
opportunities for the implementation of joint initiatives and
establishing cooperation in new spheres.
The meeting discussed the organization of an investment forum to
be held in London next year, the promotion of joint activities in
the field of energy and decarbonization, and support for
initiatives in the spheres of export, investment, and trade.
