Azerbaijan And UK Discuss Future Directions Of Economic Cooperation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have discussed the current state and future directions of economic cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with UK Minister of State for Exports Malcolm Offord.

Jabbarov emphasized that the development of relations and expansion of ties between the countries in various sectors of the economy.

"Azerbaijan carries out effective trade and investment cooperation with the UK. The United Kingdom is the largest investor in our country," he said.

The British delegation was informed about measures and results realized in the country in the field of the creation of renewable energy sources, as well as cooperation initiatives in the field of 'green' energy. It was noted that SOCAR has made a voluntary commitment to reduce the level of methane emissions, and the importance of the working group established between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the British Chamber of Commerce in expanding the economic partnership between the countries was emphasized.

Offord emphasized the desire of the United Kingdom to further develop trade and economic ties with Azerbaijan and pointed out opportunities for the implementation of joint initiatives and establishing cooperation in new spheres.

The meeting discussed the organization of an investment forum to be held in London next year, the promotion of joint activities in the field of energy and decarbonization, and support for initiatives in the spheres of export, investment, and trade.

