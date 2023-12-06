AI Smart Electromagnetic Generator (AISEG), a breakthrough innovation for zero-fuel, zero-emission power generation, unveiled at COP28

(MENAFN- Omnesmedia) Dubai, UAE; December 6 , 2023: Imagine a world powered by zero fuel with the electricity source being totally emission-free, highly efficient, and scalable.



This ambitious quest for clean power generation to address the challenge of climate change and accelerate the world’s journey to Net Zero is now a reality with a breakthrough innovation of profound significance for mankind.



South Korea-based SEMP Group and Abu Dhabi-based Global Solutions for Project Management have launched this pathbreaking innovation that will shape the future of clean energy – the AI Smart Electromagnetic Generator (AISEG) at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Expo City Dubai, UAE.



A beacon of hope, a testament to human ingenuity, and a symbol of purpose-driven innovation, AISEG is the result of nearly four years of research by experts at the SEMP Research Institute, which is now entering commercial application following its official launch at COP28.



Visitors to COP28’s Green Zone at the Energy Transition Hub, a part of the Sustainability District can witness first-hand live demonstrations of the innovative technology that meets the aspirations of the world to cut emissions and transition to Net Zero by 2050, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.



Announcing the launch of the technology for commercial application globally, Zakeya Alameri, Founder and CEO of Global Solutions for Project Management, said: “The world is convening in the UAE to find effective solutions for mitigating the impact of climate change, with the COP28 Presidency focusing on all pathways to curb the 22 Gigatons of emissions to drive a fair, just, responsible, and well-managed energy transition.



“The AISEG technology serves as a solution to meet the fast-growing demand for power without fuel or emissions. It marks a milestone of profound significance for the world and the future of clean energy – marking a journey of innovation, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to a sustainable tomorrow.”



She added: “Through this innovative technology, we are underlining our commitment to promoting and pushing the horizons of innovation and scientific R&D to provide the best technological solutions. This is part of our strategic goal to supporting the aspirations and ambitions of the UAE to being an innovation center and a leading global destination in the development of advanced Clean Energy solutions.”



Woohee Choi, CEO of SEMP Research Institute Co., Ltd., said: “We are honoured to showcase our invention, the world's first non-rotation type power generation system that will transform how power is produced and consumed, at COP28, where the world is seeking solutions to accelerate the journey to Net Zero emissions. AISEG demonstrates our dedication to innovative decarbonization, delivering efficient energy while minimizing carbon emissions. By showcasing the technology at COP28, we are further underlining the strong bilateral and technology partnerships between the UAE and South Korea.”



The technology breakthrough

A revolutionary power generation technology, AISEG is an innovation like never before, one that has the potential to transform how electricity is consumed. AISEG works on fundamental electromagnetic principles and the Inverse Square Law. Leveraging the principle of circular winding to create stable magnetic fields, the application of AI logic signals helps generate constant output frequency.



At the heart of AISEG is the Theory of Bandwagoning and the practical application of Biot-Savart’s Law and Faraday’s Law. A Super Magnet serves as a foundational component of the AISEG technology. Beyond its primary role, this technology holds potential for diversification into various other applications. AISEG can be deployed at scale, is mobile and adaptable, making it eminently applicable in any situation – using an easy plug-and-play model. It will open doors to a realm of possibilities, forging ahead of energy generation norms and propelling us toward a carbon-zero future.



Zero-fuel, zero-emissions, highest efficiency

Today, AISEG is the world’s first successful system that generates higher efficiency output compared to input power. With over 70 patents in 60 countries, AISEG does not have any rotating parts, does not produce carbon or heat emissions, is self-powered and delivers outstanding efficiency. It has a compact footprint and near-permanent lifespan - a one-stop solution for the world's energy needs.



AISEG opens a market of infinite value with application in every field, such as automobiles by providing clean, emission-free power without fuel. Industries can generate electricity without need for power transmission and home appliances can be powered with an easy plug and play model. AISEG also replaces the immense volume of fuel needed for ships, planes, and carriers, and replaces every other power source at customised power plants.



Aligning with the priorities of COP28

Aligned with COP28 UAE's core pillars, AISEG is central to climate mitigation efforts, offering a green energy solution that curtails GHG emissions. It supports global adaptation by facilitating a transition to renewables, especially in challenging regions.



While primarily focused on mitigation and adaptation, AISEG also indirectly addresses loss and damage by aiming to reduce environmental harm and societal impacts from non-renewable sources.



In addition to live demos at COP28, visitors can also take part in discussions with experts. SEMP Group and Global Solutions for Project Management also plan to curate sessions to liaise with potential collaborators, decision-makers, and investors, brainstorming strategies for the mainstream adoption and assimilation of AISEG into existing and future energy structures.



Zakeya Alameri concluded: “At COP28, our strategy is to share our innovations, particularly in the realm of AISEG, while aligning with the guiding criteria pathways—Race to Zero, SBTi, and the UAE’s “Sustainable Companies Climate Pledge. We believe that this is only the beginning. It is a call to action, urging governments, industries, and individuals to unite, invest, and collaborate in our quest for a cleaner, sustainable world. AISEG invites the world to dream boldly, innovate fearlessly, and forge a legacy that echoes through time.”





