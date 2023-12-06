Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Meets With Iran's Navy Chief (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan
Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the Chief
of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear
Admiral Shahram Irani, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
At the meeting hosted by the Defense Ministry, Colonel General
Hasanov welcomed the Iranian guests and expressed his satisfaction
with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister congratulated the
guest on the occasion of the Iran's Navy Day. The Minister of
Defense noted that Azerbaijan-Iran relations are based on ancient
historical roots and emphasized the importance of mutual visits in
terms of further development of military cooperation.
Rear Admiral Shahram Irani expressed his gratitude for the
hospitality, congratulated the Minister of Defense on the
restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan, as well as on the achievements of the Azerbaijan Army.
He conveyed the greetings of the Chief of the General Staff of the
Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General
Mohammad Hossein Bagheri. The Navy Chief expressed confidence that
such meetings would make positive contributions to bilateral
military cooperation.
During the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on the
development prospects of military cooperation between the two
countries, regional security and a number of other topics.
