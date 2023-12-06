UNAMA's Silence On Afghan Women's Detention Shameful: Female Protestors

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Reports continue to highlight the poor health of female activists like Julia Parsi and Manizha Seddiqi, who are currently in the Taliban's prisons. Tamana Zaryab Paryani, a former detainee and activist, is disappointed by the United Nations' silence on this issue, considering it“shameful.”

Reports reveal worrisome health conditions among female protestors in Taliban prisons. Julia Parsi was moved to a hospital for treatment, and a released audio recording features Manizha Seddiqi's mother expressing concern about her daughter's well-being in prison.

Zarqa Yaftali, the winner of the International Peace Prize, posted on her Twitter account that“Julia Parsi, Neda Parwani, Manizha Seddiqi, Bahaar Karimi, and Parisa Azada are five women who have been imprisoned for months solely for seeking the right to education and work.”

She mentioned that due to limited information, details about the status of other incarcerated women are not available, and she expressed hope that international organizations, including the United Nations Political Office (UNAMA), would take urgent action for the release of these women and other female detainees facing challenging conditions in Taliban prisons.

The exact number of protesting women and girls in detention remains unclear. Heather Barr, the Deputy Head of the Women's Rights Monitoring Section, had previously stated that the number of women and girls detained in Taliban prisons exceeds reported figures.

Media reports, citing human rights activists and Julia Parsi's close associates, have indicated that she was transferred to a hospital after torture in the detention centre of the National Security Department of the Taliban due to her mental trauma. Radio Freedom also reported that another female protester, Leila Basim, had been returned to prison.

Khaama Press was unable to independently obtain specific details about the health status of female protesters detained in Taliban prisons. The sources with whom they spoke either refrained from discussing the matter or could not provide verifiable information, and the Taliban administration has not commented on this issue thus far.

Zaryab Paryani, a female protester and former detainee of the Taliban, called on UNAMA (United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan) in a video message posted on her social media account to break their silence regarding the detention, torture, and imprisonment of female protestors.

In her message, she states that the presence of the United Nations political office in Afghanistan has allowed the Taliban to gain millions of dollars every week. Despite UNAMA not having an official mandate, she emphasizes that it can still play a positive role in the release of female protestors from Taliban prisons.

