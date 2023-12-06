UDC Receives Five International Green Apple Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, has been honoured with five prestigious international environment and sustainability awards from The Green Apple Organization, which promotes the best environmental practices worldwide.

UDC secured five gold awards for its remarkable accomplishments in pollution control, energy efficiency, waste management, carbon reduction, innovation, and sustainable water management. These areas play a crucial role in driving environmental improvement and sustainable development.

The awards were presented during a ceremony at the Houses of Parliament in London, UK, underscoring UDC's consistent leadership, innovation, and dedication to sustainable business practices as well as its commitment to fulfilling its environmental strategy and sustainability goals, contributing to the realization of the Qatar National Vision 2030. UDC proudly accepts these awards, having been recognised as a winner based on the following:

Pollution control

UDC's award-winning practices are a result of its commitment to waste recycling and management, plastic reduction, e-waste and battery management, and other environmentally conscious efforts. Notably, UDC holds the distinction of being the first Qatari real estate company to introduce the Collec'Thor Sea Cleaners, also known as Seabin. These floating trash collectors, made from recycled materials, are capable of holding up to 20 kg of waste and have played a crucial role in maintaining a cleaner marina and preventing pollution.

Waste management

UDC remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental protection, evident in the integration of sustainable development programs into the company's business decisions and practices. UDC's environmental and sustainability focus encompasses the effective management and recycling of waste across all its operations. This commitment is demonstrated through the utilization of the ENVAC smart waste disposal system, active recycling measures, and environmentally friendly processes such as the prohibition of non-biodegradable plastic bags.

Furthermore, UDC prioritises the optimization of energy consumption in all its projects, incorporating environmentally friendly technologies like district cooling provided by its subsidiary, Qatar Cool. The waste management and recycling program at The Pearl Island, managed by UDC, has resulted in a substantial reduction in air pollution equivalent to over 600,000 lbs. per year.

Carbon reduction

UDC proudly operates the world's largest District Cooling plant at The Pearl Island, delivering eco-friendly cooling to the community while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Powered by UDC subsidiary Qatar Cool, this plant has been a key contributor to environmental conservation.

Since 2010, the plant has saved an impressive 1.7 billion KWH in energy, resulting in the removal of over 950 million kg of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. To put this impact into perspective, it's equivalent to eliminating over 182,000 cars from our roads or planting more than 11 million mature trees-enough to cover 32,000 football grounds.

Innovation

UDC is committed to creating and implementing services, technologies, and business models that not only generate economic value in the State of Qatar, but also contribute to environmental preservation, social progress, and long-term sustainability. UDC's aim is to promote responsible business practices and sustainable development in accordance with ESG principles. As such UDC was the first company in Qatar to issue its Environmental, Social, and Governance Report (ESG) to Qatar Stock Exchange, making it the first listed real estate company in Qatar to officially disclose its sustainability and environmental strategies and achievements.