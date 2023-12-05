Ukrainian Drones Strike Feodosia-Based Maritime Oil Terminal Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Maritime Oil Terminal is among the enemy targets, which have been hit by Ukrainian drones in the temporarily occupied Crimea's Feodosia this morning.

This is reported by Ukrinform, referring to sources from security agencies.

According to the source, it is an important infrastructure facility providing Russian troops with fuel.

“The drones hit the target. The consequences for Russians are rather significant, as about 30 fuel tanks were located on the territory of the terminal,” the source noted.

A reminder that, on the morning of December 5, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine hit Russia's Nebo-M radar system near Baherove with drones, as well as a helicopter pad, Terek P-18 radar system, and Baykal-1M surface-to-air missile units control system near Strilkove.