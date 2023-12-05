Supreme Court Halts Adjournments Till December 15 In Bid To List Maximum Cases Before Winter Break

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court of India has discontinued the process of adjournment till December 15. A circular issued on Tuesday said that the practice of circulating adjournment slips or letters would be discontinued with immediate effect in a bid to list the maximum number of cases. The apex court will break for Christmas and New Year with a fortnight-long pause from December 18 to January 1.“In order to accommodate the request of listing maximum number of cases in the interest of litigants and in view of the ensuing winter vacation, all stakeholders to note that the practice of circulating adjournment slips/letters is discontinued with immediate effect till 15.12.2023,” an official communique said SC Registry will also remain closed from December 25 to January 1 next year READ: Parliament session Day 2: Discussion to be held on J-K Reservation Act, economySeveral key cases were listed in the SC on Tuesday – including a challenge to section 6A of the Citizenship Act. A five-judge bench is currently examining the constitutional validity of the section which pertains to illegal immigrants in Assam. The petitioners contend that it will make indigenous people of Assam become landless foreigners in their own homeland the Assam Accord signed by the All Assam Students Union, Assam government and the Government of India on August 15, 1985 to detect and deport the foreigners, Section 6A was inserted into the Citizenship Act to grant citizenship to people who have migrated to the northeastern state.A Guwahati-based NGO challenged section 6A in 2012, terming it arbitrary, discriminatory and unconstitutional, and claiming it provides different dates for regularising illegal migrants in Assam. A two-judge bench had referred the matter to the Constitution bench in 2014.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN05122023007365015876ID1107540331