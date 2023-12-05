Price Cap For 158 Medicines Approved In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. At the meeting of
the Azerbaijani Tariff (Price) Council, the price cap for 158 new
medicinal products with state registration was approved, Trend reports.
To ensure reliable supply by the legislation, the upper price limit
for 57 medicines for which the relevant conclusion of the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Health received, was amended.
Various measures are taken in Azerbaijan to ensure a reliable
supply of medicines to the population. Simplified services of
expert examination of medicines on recognition of foreign
registration are of particular importance. By the relevant decree
of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Tariff
(Price) Council was instructed to approve tariffs for these
services.
At today's meeting of the Council tariffs for expert examination
of medicines and medicinal substances related to state
registration, including simplified services of expert examination
on recognition of foreign registration were approved. Changes in
these tariffs do not affect the cost of medicines. The tariffs for
simplified examination services have been reduced by about 20-29
percent compared to the existing tariffs. The tariffs for regular
examination services have been approved at a level 20 percent
higher than the existing tariffs. Lower tariffs for simplified
examination will create conditions for improvements in the supply
of medicines, making registration, re-registration, and importation
of these medicines more efficient. This circumstance will encourage
pharmaceutical companies to import high-quality, proven effective
drugs into the country.
According to the amendments to the law 'On Medicines', the term
of rendering services of specialized expertise on registration of
medicines has been reduced from 210 to 90 days. Based on the
results of the simplified expert examination on recognition of
foreign registration, the number of required documents for
medicinal products included in the state register has been reduced.
A short period of simplified expert examination for the recognition
of foreign registration has been set at 11 working days.
The new tariffs will come into force on the same date as the
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution on simplified expert
examination, which provides for amendments to the 'Procedure for
conducting expert examination of medicinal products'.
The resolution will come into force from December 8, 2023.
The full list of medicines for which the price ceiling has been
approved is available on the official website of the Tariff (Price)
Council ( ) in the Medicines section
( ).
