Price Cap For 158 Medicines Approved In Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. At the meeting of the Azerbaijani Tariff (Price) Council, the price cap for 158 new medicinal products with state registration was approved, Trend reports.



To ensure reliable supply by the legislation, the upper price limit for 57 medicines for which the relevant conclusion of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health received, was amended.

Various measures are taken in Azerbaijan to ensure a reliable supply of medicines to the population. Simplified services of expert examination of medicines on recognition of foreign registration are of particular importance. By the relevant decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Tariff (Price) Council was instructed to approve tariffs for these services.

At today's meeting of the Council tariffs for expert examination of medicines and medicinal substances related to state registration, including simplified services of expert examination on recognition of foreign registration were approved. Changes in these tariffs do not affect the cost of medicines. The tariffs for simplified examination services have been reduced by about 20-29 percent compared to the existing tariffs. The tariffs for regular examination services have been approved at a level 20 percent higher than the existing tariffs. Lower tariffs for simplified examination will create conditions for improvements in the supply of medicines, making registration, re-registration, and importation of these medicines more efficient. This circumstance will encourage pharmaceutical companies to import high-quality, proven effective drugs into the country.

According to the amendments to the law 'On Medicines', the term of rendering services of specialized expertise on registration of medicines has been reduced from 210 to 90 days. Based on the results of the simplified expert examination on recognition of foreign registration, the number of required documents for medicinal products included in the state register has been reduced. A short period of simplified expert examination for the recognition of foreign registration has been set at 11 working days.

The new tariffs will come into force on the same date as the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution on simplified expert examination, which provides for amendments to the 'Procedure for conducting expert examination of medicinal products'.

The resolution will come into force from December 8, 2023.

The full list of medicines for which the price ceiling has been approved is available on the official website of the Tariff (Price) Council ( ) in the Medicines section ( ).

