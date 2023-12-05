Man stabs two security guards, claiming one life

(MENAFN) A distressing event transpired at a Macy's department store in Philadelphia when a man, who had earlier attempted to pilfer merchandise, returned 15 minutes later and stabbed two security guards, resulting in the death of one guard and injuring the other. The attack occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday.



According to city police, the security guards initially thwarted the man's attempt to steal hats and successfully retrieved the merchandise. However, the assailant reappeared, wielding a knife, and proceeded to stab a 30-year-old male guard in the neck. When a 23-year-old guard intervened to assist his colleague, he, too, was stabbed in the face and arm.



Tragically, the 30-year-old guard succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a hospital, while the other guard received medical attention for his wounds. Details about the extent of his injuries were not immediately disclosed.



The assailant swiftly fled the Macy's store after the attack and discarded the knife on the platform of a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train station. Subsequently, law enforcement managed to apprehend the suspect at another SEPTA station in the city.



As of now, the names of the suspect and the two security guards have not been released, and authorities have not clarified the charges the assailant is expected to face. Fortunately, no additional injuries were reported in connection with the violent incident that unfolded in the department store. The community is left in shock as investigators work to piece together the details surrounding this tragic episode.

