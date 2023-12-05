Ukrainian Defense Officials, EU Diplomats Discuss Package Of Security Guarantees For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the European Union have discussed long-term security guarantees for Ukraine.

That's according to a statement posted on the ministry's website , Ukrinform reports.

Representatives of the European External Action Service arrived in Kyiv to start consultations on the package of security guarantees for Ukraine on behalf of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Charles Fries, Deputy Secretary General for Common Security and Defense at the European External Action Service, presented the directions of long-term assistance from the EU during negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense Yurii Dhyhyr.

The package for Ukraine includes nine priorities of the future security obligations of the European Union for Ukraine, among them assistance with military equipment, training the Ukrainian military, cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry, countering cyber and hybrid threats, assistance in demining, implementing reforms related to the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, strengthening the ability to control weapons stockpiles, supporting nuclear security efforts, and exchange of intelligence, particularly satellite images.

Fries also noted that the EU was trying to provide aid to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

The European External Action Service is an EU body that performs the duties of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic corps at the level of the European Union.

The ambassadors of the EU member states will meet on Tuesday, December 5, to discuss proposals for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine