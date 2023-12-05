Acceleration Of Digitalisation Of Azerbaijan's Economy To Be Implemented

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Representatives of the World Economic Forum and the Centre for
Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
(4SIM) under the Economy Ministry discussed the implementation of
projects in the field of the digital economy and artificial
intelligence, Azernews reports.
The sides noted the importance of the InMerge Innovation Summit
and the seminar on digital foreign direct investment held in Baku
to stimulate the introduction of innovations in the economy.
The country has already taken steps towards digital
transformation, such as the adoption of the“Azerbaijan 2030:
National Priorities on Socio-Economic Development” Strategy in
February 2021. This strategy includes five main directions, such as
a sustainably growing competitive economy, a dynamic and inclusive
society based on social justice, competitive human capital and land
for modern innovations, a great return to the liberated
territories, and a clean environment and“green growth”
country.
The Government of Azerbaijan has also established the Small and
Medium Business Development Agency and the Innovation and Digital
Development Agency to strengthen the institutional support for SME
development. In addition, the Centre for Analysis and Coordination
of the Fourth Industrial Revolution was established under the
Ministry of Economy to coordinate efforts related to the adoption
of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and digital
economy in the country.
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107537752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.