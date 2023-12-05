Azerbaijani Parliament Passes State Social Protection Fund's 2024 Budget

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijani
parliament's meeting has discussed the law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for
2024" in the third reading, Trend reports.
The document, after discussions, was put to the vote and
adopted.
Thus, revenues and expenditures of the budget of the State
Social Protection Fund (SSPF) for 2024 have been approved in the
amount of 6.9 billion manat ($4.1 billion).
Currently, the revenues and expenditures of the SSPF budget
total 6.2 billion manat ($3.6 billion).
