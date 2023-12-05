               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Parliament Passes State Social Protection Fund's 2024 Budget


12/5/2023 5:20:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijani parliament's meeting has discussed the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2024" in the third reading, Trend reports.

The document, after discussions, was put to the vote and adopted.

Thus, revenues and expenditures of the budget of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) for 2024 have been approved in the amount of 6.9 billion manat ($4.1 billion).

Currently, the revenues and expenditures of the SSPF budget total 6.2 billion manat ($3.6 billion).

