Azerbaijan Takes Up Effective Use Of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan is
making serious efforts to effectively use the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITR), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian
littoral states in Moscow.
Will be updated
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107537544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.