Azerbaijan Takes Up Effective Use Of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - FM


12/5/2023 5:19:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan is making serious efforts to effectively use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states in Moscow.

