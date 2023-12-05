Kazakh Artists Demonstrate Magnificent Art Pieces In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Heydar Aliyev Center has showcased magnificent art pieces by
Kazakh artists.
The event was organized within the Kazakhstan Culture Days, Azernews reports.
The exhibition displays unique works by Kazakh artists working
in different genres and styles.
Speaking at the event, the Minister of Culture and Information
of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva noted that thee represents a spiritual
visualization of the revival of two peoples.
"Peoples who are rightfully proud of their common roots, a great
past, who today are transforming the present, jointly building a
worthy future, striving for peace and prosperity not only in their
own countries, but also throughout the region," said Aida
Balayeva.
Noting that the spiritual wealth that is presented today through
the eyes of artists cannot be expressed in words, the minister
added that they need to be seen with the heart.
"The exhibition, along with traditional forms of fine art,
presents new types of installations, art objects by nine Kazakh
artists. Each work is original and interesting. I am sure that the
exhibition will fulfill the mission of spiritual rapprochement of
two fraternal peoples," she added.
Then the guests got acquainted with the exhibition, which
aroused great interest.
At the event, Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova
was presented with a carpet product depicting the Azerbaijani
poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan, a daughter of the last Garabagh
Khan.
Before the start of the gala concert, Aida Balayeva praised the
high level of ties between the two countries.
"These days, the Land of Fire - Azerbaijan has plunged into the
spiritual world of the fraternal Kazakh people, discovering not
only common roots, but also new facets of good neighborliness and
friendship. This is not only one of the most important events of
this year, but a logical result of the political, socio-economic
and the cultural and humanitarian rapprochement of our countries
over the last period, which became possible thanks to the will and
efforts of the heads of the two states," said Aida Balayeva.
Noting that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations
with Kazakhstan, the minister brought to attention that the Kazakh
people value and share this love and friendliness.
Speaking about the fact that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are
jointly developing and strengthening the common Turkic world, Aida
Balayeva noted that the Kazakhstan Culture Days in Baku have also
played a key role in this process.
"Azerbaijanis received true aesthetic pleasure from all the
events that took place in the framework of the Kazakhstan Culture
Days. We are sure that mutual cooperation in the field of culture
and art has enormous potential," the minister said.
She expressed confidence that the current cultural and creative
dialogue between the two countries will definitely find its logical
continuation.
Next, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbaeva, holder of the
Order of Kurmet Zarina Altynbaeva, as well as Honored Cultural
Figures of Kazakhstan delighted the audience with Kazakh and
Azerbaijani compositions.
