Kazakh Artists Demonstrate Magnificent Art Pieces In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Heydar Aliyev Center has showcased magnificent art pieces by Kazakh artists.

The event was organized within the Kazakhstan Culture Days, Azernews reports.

The exhibition displays unique works by Kazakh artists working in different genres and styles.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva noted that thee represents a spiritual visualization of the revival of two peoples.

"Peoples who are rightfully proud of their common roots, a great past, who today are transforming the present, jointly building a worthy future, striving for peace and prosperity not only in their own countries, but also throughout the region," said Aida Balayeva.

Noting that the spiritual wealth that is presented today through the eyes of artists cannot be expressed in words, the minister added that they need to be seen with the heart.

"The exhibition, along with traditional forms of fine art, presents new types of installations, art objects by nine Kazakh artists. Each work is original and interesting. I am sure that the exhibition will fulfill the mission of spiritual rapprochement of two fraternal peoples," she added.

Then the guests got acquainted with the exhibition, which aroused great interest.

At the event, Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova was presented with a carpet product depicting the Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan, a daughter of the last Garabagh Khan.

Before the start of the gala concert, Aida Balayeva praised the high level of ties between the two countries.

"These days, the Land of Fire - Azerbaijan has plunged into the spiritual world of the fraternal Kazakh people, discovering not only common roots, but also new facets of good neighborliness and friendship. This is not only one of the most important events of this year, but a logical result of the political, socio-economic and the cultural and humanitarian rapprochement of our countries over the last period, which became possible thanks to the will and efforts of the heads of the two states," said Aida Balayeva.

Noting that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with Kazakhstan, the minister brought to attention that the Kazakh people value and share this love and friendliness.

Speaking about the fact that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are jointly developing and strengthening the common Turkic world, Aida Balayeva noted that the Kazakhstan Culture Days in Baku have also played a key role in this process.

"Azerbaijanis received true aesthetic pleasure from all the events that took place in the framework of the Kazakhstan Culture Days. We are sure that mutual cooperation in the field of culture and art has enormous potential," the minister said.

She expressed confidence that the current cultural and creative dialogue between the two countries will definitely find its logical continuation.

Next, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbaeva, holder of the Order of Kurmet Zarina Altynbaeva, as well as Honored Cultural Figures of Kazakhstan delighted the audience with Kazakh and Azerbaijani compositions.