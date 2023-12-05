'Artificial Tree' From Switzerland To Produce Green Hydrogen

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The parabolic dish installed on the campus of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) does not go unnoticed. With a diameter of seven metres and pointed towards the sky, it looks like a telescope. However, it is designed not to receive radio waves from space but to use sunlight and water to produce hydrogen and oxygen.

It's the first demonstration of solar hydrogen production at a system level, according to Sophia Haussener, head of EPFL's Renewable Energy Science and Engineering Laboratory. This means that unlike experimental devices in the lab, this prototype contains everything it needs to produce hydrogen continuously.