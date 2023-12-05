Belgium reports highly transmissible H5N1 avian influenza

(MENAFN) An occurrence of the highly transmissible H5N1 avian influenza has been documented on a poultry farm in the northwestern region of Belgium, as reported by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH).



In a statement issued on Monday, quoted by a news agency, the Paris-based organization disclosed that the outbreak had been identified in the city of Diksmuide, near France. Approximately 95 birds succumbed to the infection, prompting the culling of the remaining flock, which comprised 20,100 birds.



Earlier, German authorities had reported on Friday that 11,500 turkeys had to be euthanized following the detection of a highly pathogenic virus outbreak on a farm in the eastern state of Brandenburg.



In the Netherlands, outbreaks were identified at a laying hen farm, resulting in the culling of around 110,000 chickens. Additionally, a petting zoo experienced an outbreak, leading to the culling of 90 birds considered at risk of spreading the virus.



The French Ministry of Agriculture also reported another outbreak last week at a turkey farm in northwest France, prompting authorities to elevate the national alert level for bird flu from 'negligible' to 'moderate.'



The H5N1 avian influenza has, in recent years, necessitated the culling of hundreds of millions of birds globally. In Europe, outbreaks typically occur during the autumn and winter seasons, and this current season has witnessed cases on farms in Italy, Croatia, and Hungary, in addition to those previously mentioned.

