WHO calls on Israeli military to reconsider evacuation decision of medical warehouse in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Dr. Tedros Adhenom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has informed the WHO that its personnel must evacuate a medical warehouse in southern Gaza. The WHO has requested the Israeli military to reconsider this decision.



Israeli troops resumed operations in the Palestinian enclave on Saturday, focusing on the southern region of Gaza following the expiration of a humanitarian ceasefire with Hamas.



The IDF sent an order to the WHO to “remove our supplies from our medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put it beyond use,” Tedros said in a post on social media.



“We appeal to Israel to withdraw the order, and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities,” the WHO manager further mentioned.



Following a series of air and artillery strikes, Israel proceeded to deploy ground troops into Gaza, effectively bisecting the enclave and orchestrating the destruction of the Palestinian parliament building in the middle of November.

MENAFN05122023000045015839ID1107536741