UNRWA reports nearly 1.9M Palestinians in Gaza faced forced displacement since October 7

(MENAFN) As of October 7, the Gaza Strip has witnessed a staggering displacement of nearly 1.9 million people, constituting over 80 percent of its population, according to a statement released by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA, on Monday.



The profound impact of the conflict is evident in the fact that, as of December 2, 111 UNRWA staff members have lost their lives.



Despite a brief humanitarian pause, the Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early on Friday. The consequences of these attacks have been dire, with the death toll from Israeli assaults surging to 15,899 since the conflict's onset on October 7, as announced by the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave on Sunday.



Concurrently, the number of wounded individuals during this period has risen alarmingly to 41,316.



The humanitarian crisis has been exacerbated by the displacement of a significant portion of the population early in the conflict.



At that time, Israel directed Palestinians in northern Gaza to relocate to the southern strip under the premise of increased safety. Regrettably, despite warnings of the humanitarian catastrophe such mass displacement could cause, many heeded the advice.



However, in subsequent days and weeks, the conflict has unfolded in a manner that challenges the initial safety assurances.



Israel's targeting of the southern strip has led observers to the disconcerting conclusion that no area within the Gaza Strip remains truly safe from the far-reaching and devastating impacts of the ongoing conflict.

