Iranian Foreign Minister Embarks On Visit To Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Iranian Foreign
Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian departed on a visit to Russia,
Iranian Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.
It is reported that the minister will take part in a meeting of
the foreign ministers of the countries of the Caspian region. The
ministry noted that it is also planned to hold a bilateral meeting
with Abdollahian's Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral countries will meet in
Moscow on December 5 under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign
Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral countries -
Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan - are
scheduled to participate in the meeting.
