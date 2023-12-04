(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}} abandoning preventive precautions allows respiratory infections to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Riyadh:

Saudi Health revealed monitoring mechanisms implemented to deal with respiratory infections. A local network of monitoring centers consists of 70 primary health care centers and 30 hospitals, distributed geographically and demographically, which collect data on respiratory infections, assess their severity, and analyze samples.

At the monitoring centers, influenza,“COVID-19,” and respiratory syncytial virus are examined. Samples are then sent to the Public Health Authority laboratory, for further examination, subclassification, and DNA sequencing.

Due to lax preventive precautions, Saudi Health warned that respiratory infections may return to levels before the“Covid-19” pandemic, emphasizing that the viruses and bacteria being spread are of the usual types, with no new epidemics expected.

