Armenia Intends To Generate Fake Tension In Border Areas - Azerbaijani MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. We vehemently
reject the statement issued by Armenia's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs on December 4, 2023, in which it was claimed that an
Armenian soldier was killed as a result of fire purportedly opened
by Azerbaijan, the commentary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
on Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement says, Trend reports.
"The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan refuted
the misinformation and bogus allegations, stating that the
information released by Armenia was false.
The Armenian side's bogus assertion is aimed to conceal the
disorder and chaos in its armed forces. Armenia, which delayed the
peace agreement proposals for more than 70 days, is now
jeopardizing the possibilities for normalization with such
disruptive statements.
With such statements, Armenia also intends to generate fake
tension in border areas and attract the attention of third-party
states.
Azerbaijan, for its part, will continue its peace and
reconstruction efforts in the post-conflict period and will
steadfastly oppose any attempts to undermine this process", the
ministry noted.
MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107533783
