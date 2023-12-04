Historic New Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership Sets The Global Stage For Climate Action

(MENAFN- 3BL) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, December 4, 2023 /3BL/ - Fourteen government leaders representing regions in Africa, Australia, Europe, and North and South America have signed a Statement of Commitment to establish the Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership (MCAP). In forming this new initiative, these governors, premiers, and secretaries mutually recognize their common need to share knowledge and support one another to act in the face of climate change.

This groundbreaking collaboration, launched at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in Dubai, reflects a growing understanding of the worldwide effects of climate change, and the need for global collaboration to address rising threats to humans and the environment by building the resilience of social and natural systems.

Regions around the world with a mediterranean climate – cool, wet winters and hot, dry summers – are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis. While development and economic conditions vary between countries, increasing temperatures and sea level rise are ubiquitous and will only magnify in impact throughout the 21st Century. Drought, wildfire, and extreme heat will increase in both severity and frequency, affecting the resilience of communities and ecosystems. Traditionally, mediterranean climates are located between about 30° and 45° latitude north and south of the Equator and on the western side of continents. Due to global and regional trends, impacts will be exacerbated in the coming decades, especially if global warming exceeds 1.5 to 2°C above the pre-industrial level.

Over the past year, the Government of Catalonia, in northeastern Spain, and the State of California have already begun work to convene an inaugural set of regional partners, leading to the creation of the MCAP. The fourteen government officials, all from communities with mediterranean climates, jointly recognize that building resilience to these increasingly disruptive impacts from climate change requires innovative solutions and new partnerships.

The fourteen inaugural members of MCAP are listed below.



Baja California Sur, Mexico

Biobio, Chile

California, USA

Catalonia, Spain

Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Marroc Oriental, Morocco

New South Wales, Australia

Occitanie, France

Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, Morocco

Region of Central Greece, Greece

Santiago, Chile

Tanger-Tetuán-Al Hoceïma, Morocco

Victoria, Australia Western Cape, South Africa

Notably, two generous philanthropies have stepped forward in support of this effort. The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation has committed $250,000, and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation intends to grant $100,000.

MCAP will be supported by an administrative office led by Resilient Cities Catalyst , an international nonprofit organization with offices in New York, USA and Athens, Greece.