Happiest Minds Recognized Among Top 50 India's Best Workplacestm In IT & IT-BPM 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 4, 2023: Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been recognized among Top 50 India's Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM 2023 by Great Place to Work®.



This prestigious recognition is a testament to Happiest Minds' unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive, innovative, and high-trust workplace culture. The company's placement among the Top 50 list is reflective of its excellence in people practices, employee well-being, and responsible leadership.



Great Place to Work® conducts a rigorous evaluation process that includes an assessment of employee experience through their proprietary Trust Index© Survey and a Culture Audit© that evaluates the organization on various parameters, including leadership, fairness, respect, and camaraderie.



Joseph Anantharaju, Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds said, "We are honored to be recognized repeatedly among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM by Great Place to Work®. This accolade reflects the people-centric culture we have strived to create since inception and the recognition of the personal priorities of the GenZ in our focus on 'CSR' initiatives, 'ESG', and 'Green' practices. We continue to offer our members avenues to constantly self-develop as evidenced by the establishment of a Generative AI Business Unit to train all our engineers in Generative AI and deliver value to our customers."



Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds added, "We are truly committed towards the happiness, mindfulness, and wellness of our people. The ample recognition from Great Place to Work® is a moment of great pride, reaffirming our belief in nurturing an environment where every team member feels valued, respected, and empowered in our 'Talent Transformation' journey."



Since 2019, the organization has been recognized under the Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM category, which makes the 'Top 50 India's Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM 2023' the fifth consecutive win. The organization has also been noted and accredited for its workplace culture and inclusivity. These accreditations include Top 100 India's Best Companies to Work for 2023, Best Workplaces in AsiaTM 2022, Top 50 India's Best WorkplacesTM for Women 2021 and 2022, India's Best Companies to Work for 2021 and 2022 and many more. Happiest Minds is committed to upholding the values and practices that have earned it this prestigious recognition and will continue to strive for excellence in creating a workplace where employees can thrive.



About Happiest Minds Technologies



Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, EdTech, engineering R&D, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work CertifiedTM company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and Middle East.

