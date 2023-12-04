British Expert: OPEC+ Is Being Challenged To Keep The Price Above The Minimum Acceptable Of USD80 Per Barre

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Last week OPEC+ producers held a meeting in a video format to
look through the strategy of the organization in 2024.
The members agreed to voluntarily cut oil production in the
first quarter of next year to boost the market, but markets reacted
to it the opposite.
The group met to discuss 2024 output amid forecasts the market
faces a potential surplus and as a 1 million barrel per day (bpd)
voluntary cut by Saudi Arabia was set to end next month.
Other member countries supported Saudia Arabia's decision and
they agreed to cut all production as well. The total curbs amount
to 2.2 million bpd. Russia will cut 300,000 bdp, Iran 220,000 bdp,
the UAE 163,000 and so on.
It is observed that the world, which has not yet fully recovered
from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian war, is
not ready to face the increase in oil prices and its possible
effects.
Speaking to Azernews on the agenda, a British journalist and
expert on energy issues Neil Watson said that 2.2million barrels is
not enough to cause the increase in oil prices. He noted that here
an important point is that if the organization cuts production
further in the future.
“In my view, OPEC+ will not achieve its expressed objectives
from this 2.2 million barrels per day cut. It seems apparent that
it is an insufficient amount to spike worldwide demand in crude oil
and there are questions to be asked about whether than OPEC+ can
cut any more production in a vain attempt to boost barrel prices.
Oil prices are very much reflecting the widespread view that those
cuts can and will never be achieved. Since July, including the
current production cuts, a reduction of nearly 5 million barrels
per day has been implemented. Despite that, OPEC+ is being
challenged to keep the price above the minimum acceptable of USD80
per barrel. Already there are murmurings of discontent amongst the
OPEC+ members and I do not feel much more can be cut voluntarily,”
Neil Watson said.
He also touched on the issues of the impacts of oil price
increases globally and noted that there are two ways of looking at
this situation. Obviously the economies of all oil-rich economies
will be impacted and that has a downward multiplier effect on the
economy. But, conversely, oil consuming countries will find that
that the cost of fuel and energy reduces, and that will affect the
currently heightened living costs across the Western World.
As for Azerbaijan, Neil Watson said that it could have negative
effect for the country's economy.
“Production will reduce and the barrel price will struggle to
remain at USD80. There will be less incentive to exploit new oil
resources. But Azerbaijan is correctly focusing on gas, and this
will help its economy remain buoyant. Besides, it is correct to
realise that oil demand will not last forever, and hence it has
recentred its focus towards gas and is currently examining
renewables and expansion of the non-oil economy. But it needs to
strategise and implement its policies imminently - oil is the fuel
of the 19th and 20th centuries - not the future,” Neil Watson
said.
