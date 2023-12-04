Kaka Murad's Inspiring Legacy 4Th-Anniversary Celebration

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On December 4, 2019, Dr. Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese physician known to the people of Afghanistan by the local name“Kaka Murad,” tragically became the target of an attack while visiting a humanitarian project in Nangarhar Province. He lost his life due to severe injuries sustained during the incident. This bitter event continues to profoundly affect the collective psyche of the people, even after four years.

Kaka Murad dedicated a significant portion of his life to improving the living conditions of the people in Afghanistan. After four years, his persona has found resonance as a selfless physician in children's stories, and artists have depicted him in various forms in their paintings.

Kaka Murad's humanitarian efforts have led to numerous reports and articles. A documentary by Japan's national television has thoroughly examined his activities in Afghanistan, highlighting the various aspects of his work. It closely follows his persona as a doctor who willingly abandoned his comfort to help the people of Afghanistan.

Through his selfless endeavours, Kaka Murad has become a symbol of sacrifice and an inspirational role model for others. In the hearts of every Afghan and anyone acquainted with his story, the memory of this brave and selfless doctor remains alive.

He was famous for“making friends with everyone”. He tirelessly worked to improve people's lives in the most insecure regions of Afghanistan, particularly in the Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

Kaka Murad told Japan Times in an interview in 2014,“I have tried not to make any enemies for myself... the best way is to make everyone your friend, even if people might think I lack principles. Because people are my only support... and it is astonishingly more effective than carrying a weapon.”

