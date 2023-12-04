Mandarin Oriental, Doha Gets ISO 22000 Certification For Food Safety Management

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mandarin Oriental, Doha is delighted to be awarded for its health and safety standards in food and beverage.

The hotel is recognised for its high standards in food safety practices and has been awarded with the International Organization for Standardization - ISO 22000.

The safety and well-being of guests and colleagues has remained a top priority and addressed through Mandarin Oriental's group-wide Safe and Sound programme.

Established in 2000, this programme covers fire life, health and safety, security and environment for guests and colleagues. Detailed guidelines, continuously updated based on recognised international standards and best practices, ensure that a consistent approach is achieved in all Mandarin Oriental hotels. Mandarin Oriental, Doha has solidified its commitment towards food safety thus awarded with internationally certified standards. ISO 22000 is a Food Safety Management System which defines the standards of achieving uncompromising levels of food safety. Preventive measures and best practices in food safety are licensed with HACCP.

“We are privileged to receiving this recognition which highlights our commitment towards food safety for our colleagues and guests alike” said Thomas Kinsperger, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Doha.

“We remain alert to advice, from health experts and government authorities, adapting our best practices accordingly while delivering legendary service excellence which Mandarin Oriental, Doha is known for,” he added.