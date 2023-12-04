Former German FM declares EU requires its own nuclear arms

(MENAFN) Joschka Fischer, the former Foreign Minister of Germany, has stirred controversy by asserting that the European Union (EU) should develop its own nuclear arsenal as a means of enhancing its deterrence capabilities against Russia. In an interview with Die Zeit, Fischer emphasized the need for the European Union to strengthen its ability to deter Russia, particularly in light of Moscow's actions in Ukraine. He argued that Europe cannot afford to allow Moscow to prevail in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, describing the situation as of "crucial importance" for the continent's future.



Fischer, who served as foreign minister and vice chancellor from 1998 to 2005, and played a key role in founding the German Green Party, expressed the view that Europe must restore its deterrence capability to address the evolving security landscape. His comments come at a time when concerns about Russia's intentions and NATO's preparedness for a potential conflict are on the rise. Last month, Czech President Petr Pavel underscored NATO's perception of Moscow as the biggest threat, signaling preparations for a major conflict.



In the interview, Fischer went on to highlight the importance of the European Union being able to stand independently, particularly if its relations with the United States were to cool. While Fischer did not advocate for Germany acquiring nuclear weapons, he proposed that the European Union as a whole should have its own nuclear arsenal. He argued that the existing nuclear arsenals of France and Britain were no longer sufficient to ensure the security of Europe.



The suggestion of a European Union nuclear arsenal raises complex geopolitical and security considerations, with implications for the European Union's role on the global stage. The idea challenges the longstanding reliance on the nuclear umbrella provided by NATO and raises questions about the potential impact on existing security dynamics. As debates surrounding Europe's defense and deterrence capabilities continue, Fischer's proposal adds a new dimension to discussions about the European Union's autonomy and security posture in an evolving geopolitical landscape.





