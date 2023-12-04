Kenyan President Ruto Holds Bilateral Talks With UAE Counterpart

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DUBAI, Dec 4 (NNN-KBC) - Kenya and the United Arab Emirates have committed to work closely to increase their value of trade.

The two countries will also exploit their long-standing relations to enhance biletaral investments.

President William Ruto said robust trade relations will ensure that Kenya expands its value of exports to UAE which stands at Sh34.6 billion a year.

“Kenya and the United Arab Emirates enjoy long-standing relations founded in history and rich cultural ties. Through these associations - coupled with Dubai's strategic location in the globe as the commercial and trading hub - we aim at establishing a more robust trade connection that will expand the value of our country's exports,” he said

He spoke on Sunday in Dubai when he met the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai.

Ruto also held talks with the President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani, agreeing to work together on issues of common interest. - NNN-KBC