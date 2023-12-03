Expo 2023 Doha Holds Over 1,500 Events, 250 Workshops In Two Months

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar has hitherto organised over 1,500 events and over 250 workshops since its inauguration two months ago.

According to a statement issued by the organising committee of the expo, the activities included a wide range of events and daily exhibitions which discuss a myriad of topics such as green technology, sustainability strategy, best practices in horticulture and sustainable agriculture.

The expo offered opportunities for all visitors regardless of their backgrounds, nationalities, or ages to explore rich contents that spur them to think about their role in a more sustainable future for the planet.

The number of expo visitors reached over a million which is a testament to the global attractiveness the Expo 2023 Doha has garnered, along with the growing position of Qatar as a global hub to exchange cultures and innovation. The expo is characterised by being a prominent destination in Qatar to capitalize on environmental, cultural, and recreational events, the statement reads.

The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar received a huge turnout from students of public and private schools, where over 6,000 students from both genders have visited the expo since its inauguration, while the total number of school trips reached over 200, with the efforts of the programme team and educational sector moving forward to organize further school trips in the upcoming period to provide spurred educational experiences that contribute to upgrading students skills and expanding their knowledge.

The daily schedule of the events includes a variety of cultural, educational, and artistic activities, including sports in the nature, convergence of sand, along with Qatari and global games, as well as cultural workshops, as the organizing committee has not been oblivious to various children's activities that combine recreational and cultural activities.

According to the plan set by the organizing committee, the theatre at the expo will host a wide range of events and shows during all days of the event. The events underscore Qatar's keenness to organise a most comprehensive and unprecedented edition in the history since its inauguration in Rotterdam, Netherlands in 1960.

The organising committee has been keen to have a tangible presence for the Qatari identity in the expo, like the echoes it had in all major events and forums hosted by the country throughout long years, taking into account the provision of opportunities for global participations that primarily aim to nurture this major global event.

