PSV Eindhoven Extend Run With Top-Of-The-Table Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

PSV Eindhoven extended their lead at the top of the Dutch first division Sunday with a 2-1 win over nearest rivals Feyenoord that also maintained a run of 14 wins from 14.

The victory put PSV 10 points ahead of Feyenoord, continuing a rich vein of form as they prepare to welcome Arsenal in their final Champions League group match on December 12.

After a drab first half, PSV opened the scoring in the 65th minute, Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari sidefooting home a cross from Belgian international Johan Bakayoko.

The leaders doubled their advantage just three minutes later, as French defender Olivier Boscagli beat the Feyenoord defence to a corner, heading home to silence the raucous fans in De Kuip.

Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez gave the home fans some hope with a curling long-distance shot on 81 minutes that squeezed through Walter Benitez in the PSV goal.

That set up a nerve-wracking last period for PSV but they held firm to keep up the winning habit.

With a thumping 5-2 win already over Ajax in October, PSV will now take some catching if they are to be stopped from adding to their 24 Dutch titles.

Feyenoord's only previous loss had come via a 2-1 defeat away to Twente in October, but two draws have also left Arne Slot's side off the blistering pace set by PSV.

The two teams have had varied fortunes in Europe this season. PSV have already qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after a thrilling 3-2 win away at Sevilla.

Feyenoord in contrast have struggled at Europe's top table this year and are already out. They are nevertheless assured a place in the Europa League after the winter break.

Ajax have recovered from their worst start to a season in history, but are still way off the pace in 11th, having suffered humiliating drubbings at the hands of both of the top two.