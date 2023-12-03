Girona achieves 2-1 comeback over Valencia in La Liga

(MENAFN) Cristhian Stuani played a pivotal role in Girona's thrilling second-half comeback, guiding them to a 2-1 victory over Valencia in the 15th week of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.



The initial 45 minutes of the game saw both teams unable to break the deadlock, setting the stage for an eventful second half.



The breakthrough came in the 56th minute when Hugo Duro scored the opening goal with a precise close-range finish at the Municipal de Montilivi stadium.



However, it was the introduction of Cristhian Stuani in the 75th minute that sparked a dramatic turn of events.



Stuani wasted no time making an impact, leveling the game with a skillful left-footed strike in the 82nd minute, courtesy of an assist from Yan Bueno Couto.



Demonstrating his prowess once again, the Uruguayan striker secured the victory for Girona in the 88th minute with another clinical close-range goal.



With this triumph, Girona now ascends to the top of the league standings with an impressive 38 points. Meanwhile, Valencia finds itself in the ninth position, accumulating 19 points from 15 matches.



The match showcased Girona's resilience and Stuani's prowess, making it a memorable encounter in the ongoing La Liga season.

