solutions by stc Kuwait CEO awarded for exceptional leadership by MEA Business’ Technology Achievement Awards 2023

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 03 December 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced that solutions by stc’s Kuwait CEO, Mohammed Al-Nusif, one of the Company’s executive management members, has been presented with the ‘Exceptional Leadership Award’ from MEA Business, the region’s first augmented-reality enabled business magazine.



stc highlighted in a statement that the ‘Exceptional Leadership’ recognition reflects Al-Nusif’s remarkable leadership in transforming its specialized business arm, solutions by stc Kuwait, into a prominent industry leader. Through a comprehensive evaluation process that included documentation about Al-Nusif's leadership trajectory and the remarkable milestones achieved under his guidance took center stage. This journey encompasses the Company's evolution from being an Internet Service Provider to an all-encompassing one-stop solutions provider, all while navigating a rapidly changing digital landscape and unprecedented challenges.



Under Al-Nusif’s strategic direction, “Quality Net” was rebranded to become solutions by stc Kuwait and the process of acquiring the Company by stc was completed smoothly to be the specialized business arm of stc in providing integrated business solutions. This vital move strengthened stc’s market presence and reinforced its position as a technological pioneer. With the expanded service portfolio, solutions by stc Kuwait successfully broadened its outreach, catering to a diverse array of customers while setting new standards in service delivery and technological excellence, both locally and regionally.



Despite the numerous challenges, including those posed by the pandemic, solutions by stc Kuwait , under Al-Nusif's leadership, has demonstrated remarkable resilience, adaptability, and forward-thinking. The Company has not only maintained its market position but also solidified its reputation as a digital solutions pioneer. It continues to invest in research, development, and infrastructure expansion, ensuring individual and corporate clients have access to cutting-edge and new-to-market solutions. Today, solutions by stc Kuwait holds a diverse portfolio spanning ICT, IT, Connectivity and Cyber Security Solutions catering to start-ups, SMEs, large corporations and governmental institutions alike.



In receiving the award, stc conveyed its gratitude and appreciation to MEA Business and the esteemed members of its judging panel for recognizing and honoring the company's efforts and achievements on several fronts.



It is worth mentioning that MEA Business Technology Achievement Awards is a multisector recognition awards agency that highlights significant achievements within the region. The award nomination process is organized by MEA Business Magazine, a leading regional business publication. MEA Business Magazine is part of Creative Middle East Event Management & Publishing, and official Media partner for GITEX 2023.





