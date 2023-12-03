Five Russian Warships Combat Ready In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 a.m., December 3, 2023, five Russian warships were remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea. No Kalibr-type missile carriers were spotted among them.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Additionally, one enemy warship was on combat duty in the Sea of Azov and two in the Mediterranean Sea.

A reminder that, on December 2, 2023, four Russian warships were remaining combat ready in the Black Sea.