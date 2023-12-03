Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Phone Call From Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 3 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a call Sunday from Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, checking on the health of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince thanked Sultan Haitham for his kind feelings, wishing him good health and the Sultanate further progress. (end) aa

