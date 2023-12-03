-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Phone Call From Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq


12/3/2023 5:15:52 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 3 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a call Sunday from Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, checking on the health of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Crown Prince thanked Sultan Haitham for his kind feelings, wishing him good health and the Sultanate further progress. (end)
aa



MENAFN03122023000071011013ID1107527324

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search