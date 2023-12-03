QNB Booth Showcases SME Packages In Made In Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, marked its participation in the ninth edition of the“Made in Qatar 2023” exhibition as the official Sponsor with a special booth, showcasing an array of its SME services and products .

QNB booth promoted the packages offered for SME entrepreneurs to guide them on the process of opening a new QNB account. The booth also demonstrates some of the Bank's services and products linked to SMEs sectorial services like E-statements, Electronic Cheque Clearing, WPS, Trade Portal and Business Credit Cards and much more through interactive screens.

QNB provided a great opportunity for the visitors to discover the wide range of the products and services curated specifically to meet the financial needs of the clients.

The Group's participation as an official sponsor was a clear testament to its role in encouraging local production, and assisting Qatari industrial companies in marketing their products both locally and globally, in order to increasing self-sufficiency ratios in various products.

The exhibition, organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), focused on industries like steel and metal industries, railways, real estate, oil and gas, and hosted multiple panel discussion and seminars to highlight the topics related to the future of industry in Qatar.

The event aimed at displaying the different products and services within the industrial sector to its visitors. The visitors were able to communicate with experts and investors, gaining insights on the various companies and learn more about their innovative projects.

