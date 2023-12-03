US legislator saves co-worker`s life form choking

(MENAFN) In a remarkable display of quick thinking and medical expertise, United States Senator Rand Paul came to the rescue of his colleague, Senator Joni Ernst, during a lunch meeting in Washington. The incident unfolded at a GOP luncheon hosted by Ernst and Senator Chuck Grassley, both prominent Iowa Republicans, where Paul, a Kentucky eye surgeon elected to the Senate in 2010, performed the Heimlich Maneuver to dislodge a piece of food obstructing Ernst's airway.



The Heimlich Maneuver, a life-saving technique, involves reaching around a choking person from behind and administering abdominal thrusts to the diaphragm, forcing air up through the throat to expel the obstructing object. Senator Mike Lee of Utah praised Paul as a hero, emphasizing that not all heroes wear capes and commending Paul's ability to quote economists Mises and Hayek while saving lives.



Joni Ernst, with her trademark wit, lightened the situation with a humorous jab at Democrats. In a social media post, she quipped, "Can't help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr. Rand Paul!"



The luncheon, sponsored in part by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, was a celebration of Iowa Day. A photo shared by Senator Grassley depicted him and Ernst holding plates of food – a pork chop for him and a steak sandwich for his colleague.



Ernst, a 53-year-old retired lieutenant colonel in Iowa’s Army National Guard, has consistently demonstrated resilience both in her military service and political career. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of daily life, even within the corridors of power, where colleagues can become heroes in unexpected ways.





MENAFN03122023000045015687ID1107526768