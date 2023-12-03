Climate Under COP28 Concern: World Yet Negligent To Pollution In Azerbaijan From Landmines

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Elnur Enveroglu and Asim Aliyev,
AZERNEWS
Among the most serious problems facing mankind in the nineteenth
century was the damage caused by mines to people, economies, and
agriculture during and after the Garabagh wars.
Mines are the dirtiest and most brutal weapons on earth, and
they pose a great threat to civilian populations, preventing people
from returning to normal life, rebuilding cities and
infrastructure, and engaging in agriculture. An example of this is
the mine problem Azerbaijan faced in Garabagh after the 44-day war
with Armenia.
Despite the counter-offensive operation launched by Azerbaijan
on September 27, 2020, to prevent Armenia's aggressive policy and
restore the sovereignty of our lands that ended the 30-year
Armenian invasion of Azerbaijani lands, the main problem of
landmines, however, remained a major threat for the implementation
of the Great Return, the state programme for the relocation of the
Azerbaijani IDPs.
Today, although UN organisations take measures against the use
of landmines, the production of landmines continues in Armenia to
this day. For example, Armenia has a mine factory located in
Gyumri, and this factory is a manifestation of their aggressive
character, which Azerbaijan suffers in the territories of Garabagh.
It is estimated that Armenian invaders have buried more than one
million mines on our lands over the past 30 years.
According to the agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia
after the end of the war, the Armenian side was to provide the
Azerbaijani side with a map of the location of mines. It was
supposed that this map would serve for mine clearance, and after
that, infrastructure would be created on the mine-affected
territories. If we look at the recent losses after the war, we
still have serious issues with demining.
According to reports, more than 3500 Azerbaijani citizens have
fallen victim to mines laid by Armenia over the past 32 years. 302
of them were maimed or died in the period after the end of the
war.
In the preliminary information, it was indicated that
representatives of the National Agency for Mine Action of
Azerbaijan (ANAMA) provided that it will take at least 10-15 years
to fully clear the liberated territories from mines. Three years
have passed since the end of the war in Garabagh, and active
construction work is underway to build infrastructure and return
the IDPs to their native lands. Currently, the workers who are
involved in the construction of infrastructure on the lands
liberated from occupation can be considered mine victims. If we
look at ANAMA's latest statement on mines, it is clear that even
after the Great Return in 2030, we may face serious problems with
the return of the people to Garabagh.
Unfortunately, during the occupation, the Armenian side was not
satisfied only with mining the buffer zone. Even the forests and
farmlands of the peasants are seriously contaminated with landmines
today.
On September 19, 2023, at the 58th kilometre of the
Ahmedbeyli-Fizuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand region,
employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan hit a mine and
were killed. The placement of mines as a result of provocation
after the war was also a manifestation of Armenia's aggressive
policy. Burying mines, especially in post-war situations, and
committing such provocations on the lands of Azerbaijan was a
threat to the lives of civilians.
At present, ANAMA is actively engaged in the search and
neutralisation of mines in the liberated lands to prevent mine
casualties and invites specialists from abroad for this
purpose.
It has been reported that from November 1 to November 30, 247
anti-tank mines, 228 anti-personnel mines, and 4106 unexploded
ordnance were found and neutralised in the liberated
territories.
However, we should note with regret that many leading countries
of the world are indifferent to the mines that exist in Azerbaijan
and in many parts of the world. For example, everyone knows that
Armenia is a mine-producing country and that the mines buried in
Garabagh today belong to Armenia. If the holding of COP28 in Dubai
is related to climate and environmental cleanliness, why the
world's leading countries are still silent on it? In addition to
polluting Garabagh, which is the size of Lebanon, with mines and
ammunition, Armenia also caused serious damage to forests, flora,
and fauna. However, the leading countries of the West do not say a
word about this while they show concern over the pollution of the
environment. On the contrary, an imperialist state like France
tries to turn Armenia into its outpost and turn the South Caucasus
into a real battlefield. It is even supported by other Western
countries, as well as some politicians sitting in the US
Congress.
The mine problem is causing serious damage to the economy of
Azerbaijan today. However, Europe requires energy and gas from
Azerbaijan. Calling Azerbaijan the most reliable partner, the
European Union, on the one hand, aims to satisfy its needs, on the
other hand, it supports the factors that negatively affect the
development of Azerbaijan. These double standards have repeatedly
proven that the West is an unreliable partner itself.
Despite all this, the state of Azerbaijan is always advancing in
the same direction for the sake of its national interests. At the
same time, today Azerbaijan fulfilled its obligations under the
Paris Agreement regarding climate change problems and tackling some
issues in this direction. The country intends and is ready to meet
almost 30% of its energy needs through green energy.
